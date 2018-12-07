Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 115,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,521,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $56.70.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

