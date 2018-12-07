Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 11.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 9.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,037,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,364,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165 over the last ninety days. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

