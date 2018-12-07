Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,179 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 194,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 78,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

