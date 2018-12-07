Toll Brothers (TOL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOL. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.06.

NYSE:TOL opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

