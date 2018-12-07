TopBuild Corp (BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $81.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 154,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TopBuild has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $59,661,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $68,649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $67,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $31,403,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 93.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 508,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.