Toro (TTC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of more than $2.75 billion (exceeding 5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Toro also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

TTC opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.63. Toro has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.60 million. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other Toro news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $1,892,855. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

