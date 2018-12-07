Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,865 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 395,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 900,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 83,264 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 1,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,093. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/total-investment-management-inc-purchases-10865-shares-of-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.