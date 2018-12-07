Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 593,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,724,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,155,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,822,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

TSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

