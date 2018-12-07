Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.87 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.67%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

