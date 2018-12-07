Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $688,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $74.50 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $976,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $688,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-has-688000-position-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.