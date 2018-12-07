Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,532 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $169.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.24 and a 1-year high of $187.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

