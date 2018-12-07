Tracey Lynn Wallace Acquires 3,160 Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) insider Tracey Lynn Wallace bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,224.00.

BAD stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.36. 166,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.96. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 1-year low of C$22.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.71.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.25000007265096 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

BAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

