Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Park Presidio Capital LLC

Park Presidio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 6.4% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Tractor Supply worth $63,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,605 shares of company stock worth $8,041,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.86. 3,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,652. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tractor-supply-tsco-holdings-trimmed-by-park-presidio-capital-llc.html.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.