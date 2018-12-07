Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Manulife Financial (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,325 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,702% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 336,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

