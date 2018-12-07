Traders Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $665.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $527.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $138.31 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($2.04) for the day and closed at $105.19

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 132,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Darrell & King LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

