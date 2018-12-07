Traders Buy Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $149.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.08 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Accenture had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Accenture traded down ($1.80) for the day and closed at $157.45

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Weakness” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/traders-buy-shares-of-accenture-acn-on-weakness-2.html.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.