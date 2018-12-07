Traders Buy Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $149.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.08 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Accenture had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Accenture traded down ($1.80) for the day and closed at $157.45
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.
The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.
In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
