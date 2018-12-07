Traders Buy Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $276.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.84 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Accenture had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Accenture traded down ($4.96) for the day and closed at $159.25

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

