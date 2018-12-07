Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

