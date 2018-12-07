Traders Sell Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Strength (LNG)

Investors sold shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $22.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.14 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cheniere Energy had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Cheniere Energy traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $60.28

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

In other news, insider Jack A. Fusco acquired 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,424,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz acquired 1,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,701.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Strength (LNG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/traders-sell-cheniere-energy-lng-on-strength-lng.html.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.