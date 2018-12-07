Traders Sell Dell Technologies (DVMT) on Strength (DVMT)

Traders sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $85.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.82 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dell Technologies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dell Technologies traded up $1.15 for the day and closed at $105.61

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVMT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

