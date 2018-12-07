Traders Sell Shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $765.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $814.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.81 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Tesla had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $3.36 for the day and closed at $363.06Specifically, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

