Traders Sell Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) on Strength (BLV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $3.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $85.81

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.2855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

