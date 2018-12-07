Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

TCI opened at $33.05 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (TCI) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/transcontinental-realty-investors-inc-tci-position-reduced-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.