TransUnion (TRU) Stake Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of TransUnion worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $274,299.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,339 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

