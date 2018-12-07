Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,515 ($19.80) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, with a total value of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41). Also, insider Coline McConville purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £895.44 ($1,170.05). Insiders acquired a total of 484 shares of company stock worth $518,698 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

