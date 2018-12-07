Trexquant Investment LP Has $402,000 Holdings in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 124.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,734,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 960,784 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 780,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 4,058.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 550,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 537,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESIO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of ESIO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.67. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

