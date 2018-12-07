Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 17,253 Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

CDEV opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

