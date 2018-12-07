Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 20,791 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,832,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,281 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. AXA increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the period.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAG. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/trexquant-investment-lp-purchases-shares-of-20791-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag.html.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.