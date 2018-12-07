Triarii Capital Management LP Sells 10,300 Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Triarii Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins comprises about 2.4% of Triarii Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triarii Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

NYSE IRS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,623. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $346.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/triarii-capital-management-lp-sells-10300-shares-of-irsa-inversiones-y-rprsntcins-sa-irs.html.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.