TrickyCoin (TRICK) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

TrickyCoin (CURRENCY:TRICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, TrickyCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. TrickyCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TrickyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrickyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00056142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin (TRICK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. TrickyCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrickyCoin.

Buying and Selling TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrickyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrickyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrickyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

