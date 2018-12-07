Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several research firms have commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.01” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/trillium-therapeutics-tril-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-2-01.html.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.