Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Several research firms have commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
