Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,156 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 30.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,413 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,019,636.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,636.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tripadvisor to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tripadvisor-inc-trip-holdings-raised-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.