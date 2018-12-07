Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of TRMK opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,411,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,695,000 after purchasing an additional 131,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,442,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

