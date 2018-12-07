Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 92.89 ($1.21) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 1-year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

