Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO Sells $941,900.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $941,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, George Hu sold 7,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $726,804.00.

On Friday, November 30th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, George Hu sold 7,554 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $580,298.28.

On Friday, November 16th, George Hu sold 15,517 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,325,151.80.

On Tuesday, November 13th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, George Hu sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $226,884.00.

On Friday, September 28th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00.

On Monday, October 1st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $421,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, George Hu sold 19,360 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,600,491.20.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 82,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

