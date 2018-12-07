U and I Group (UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 209.95 ($2.74) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Richard Upton bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($168,561.35).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.