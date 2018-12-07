U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GROW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 17,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,902. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

