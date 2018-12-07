UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €18.80 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.80 ($21.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.95 ($19.70).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €15.19 ($17.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.