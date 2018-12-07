UBS Group Lowers Bodycote (BOY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 814 ($10.64) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Bodycote to a sell rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bodycote to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 988.27 ($12.91).

Shares of LON:BOY traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 704 ($9.20). The company had a trading volume of 185,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In other Bodycote news, insider Anne Quinn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

