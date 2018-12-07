Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given a $280.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) received a $280.00 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.48.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,407 shares of company stock worth $19,028,318. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

