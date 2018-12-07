Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $292.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,407 shares of company stock worth $19,028,318 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $280.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $305.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

