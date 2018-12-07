Unilever (UNIA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.09 ($59.41).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

