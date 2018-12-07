United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for United Continental in a report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for United Continental’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,781,000. Ashler Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,653,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 453,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

