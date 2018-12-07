United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 872,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,020,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 907.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 555,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 664,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

