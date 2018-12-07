United Services Automobile Association Sells 13,815 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,631,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 235,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,069,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 664,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

