United Services Automobile Association Sells 18,992 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of E*TRADE Financial worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 122,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

