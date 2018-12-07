UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $249,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 151,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 263,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 143,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $9,186,302 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

