Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $34,003,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $425,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $12,237,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 2,213,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,391. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.