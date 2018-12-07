UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered UPM-Kymmene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:UPMKY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 6,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

