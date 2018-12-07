Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.84 Million Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

ULTI opened at $256.88 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.01 and a 52 week high of $332.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTI shares. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

